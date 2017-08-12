Missing Cross Co. man found deceased

Floyd Canard (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

A missing Cross Co. man was found deceased.

According to a Facebook post from the St. Francis County Emergency Management Agency, 79-year-old Floyd Canard was found by a farmer in Palestine around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Canard and his truck were found on the back side of the farmer's bean field off St. Francis County Road 134, northwest of Palestine.

St. Francis and Cross County authorities were notified.

Canard had reportedly left the River Ridge Nursing Center in Wynne around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The man's family heard from him about an hour later.

A Silver Alert was issued on Sunday for the man.

