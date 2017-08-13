JPD: Search nets drugs found in stuffed rabbit

A Craighead County man faces a multitude of charges after police reportedly found meth stuffed inside a toy rabbit Friday, Jonesboro police said.

Curtis Brownlee of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule VI narcotic, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after the search.

According to an incident report, Jonesboro police went to a home in the 1800-block of National Road to do a probation search on Brownlee. Police got word that Brownlee was selling meth at the home, the report noted.

Officers searched the bedroom and found 26 grams of marijuana on Brownlee's bed, noting they also found the stuffed rabbit.

"Also on the bed was a blue and white stuffed bunny that contained a white film container, which contained 6.2 grams of suspected meth in two separate plastic baggies," the report noted.

Officers also reportedly found drug paraphernalia during the search.

