ASP: One dead in Craighead Co. wreck

A Greene County man was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 226 at the Big Creek Bridge, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Lonald G. Gramling of Paragould was going east on Arkansas 226 in a 2005 Dodge around 6 a.m. Sunday when the wreck happened. According to a narrative, the vehicle hit the concrete bridge at least three times on the passenger side and came to rest on the shoulder against the bridge rail.

Gramling was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

