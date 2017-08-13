Families enjoy last day of summer vacation

Families enjoyed walking in Craighead Forest Park Sunday. School is set to start Monday around Northeast Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)

Families were busy Sunday enjoying what was left of summer vacation, with relatively good weather and an even better opportunity to relax.

Region 8 News caught up with several children who were having fun at Craighead Forest Park. Several kids said they were excited about school starting, while others said the first day, set for Monday, arrived too soon for them.

"This morning, I went to church and we came, we went to Walmart, got some groceries and then we're coming here," Emily Tims, a 5th grader, said.

"Hanging out with my family," Elizabeth Tims, also a 5th grader, said.

"Just going to the park and we're going to throw the football," student Mallory Welch said.

"Just working with my family," 9th grader Daniel Tims said.

Several families also said they went to do some last minute shopping for school supplies, while the kids said their backpacks were full and they are ready for the first day of school.

