Group in need of volunteers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Group in need of volunteers

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro group that helps children in need is in need of people to help volunteer for the program. 

City Youth Ministries has 120 children enrolled in their after-school program this year, nearly double the number of students enrolled several months ago. 

Executive Director Denise Snider said their numbers go up every year and with the increase, the group is needing volunteers. 

The volunteers do everything from providing Bible lessons to cooking meals to help children with dyslexia. 

Snyder said the need is great for the group. 

"Whether it's food crowd control, just hugs, a lap, a little bit of reading, you know, just playing out on the playground. There's just a multitude of different things that people can do that help the children and us in a lot of different ways," Snyder said. 

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit City Youth's office in downtown Jonesboro to pick up an application. 

Snyder said the children will also get an opportunity to learn how to play the violin as well as the drums this fall. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Body found in deadly drowning at Current River in Ripley County, MO

    Body found in deadly drowning at Current River in Ripley County, MO

    Sunday, August 13 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-08-13 23:53:18 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man is dead after drowning in the Current River on Sunday morning August 13. 

    The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man is dead after drowning in the Current River on Sunday morning August 13. 

  • Group in need of volunteers

    Group in need of volunteers

    Sunday, August 13 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-08-13 22:19:06 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-08-13 23:31:52 GMT

    A Jonesboro group that helps children in need is in need of people to help volunteer for the program. 

    A Jonesboro group that helps children in need is in need of people to help volunteer for the program. 

  • Families enjoy last day of summer vacation

    Families enjoy last day of summer vacation

    Sunday, August 13 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-08-13 21:49:25 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-08-13 23:30:30 GMT
    Families enjoyed walking in Craighead Forest Park Sunday. School is set to start Monday around Northeast Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)Families enjoyed walking in Craighead Forest Park Sunday. School is set to start Monday around Northeast Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)

    Families were busy Sunday enjoying what was left of summer vacation, with relatively good weather and an even better opportunity to relax. 

    Families were busy Sunday enjoying what was left of summer vacation, with relatively good weather and an even better opportunity to relax. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly