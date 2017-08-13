Group in need of volunteers

A Jonesboro group that helps children in need is in need of people to help volunteer for the program.

City Youth Ministries has 120 children enrolled in their after-school program this year, nearly double the number of students enrolled several months ago.

Executive Director Denise Snider said their numbers go up every year and with the increase, the group is needing volunteers.

The volunteers do everything from providing Bible lessons to cooking meals to help children with dyslexia.

Snyder said the need is great for the group.

"Whether it's food crowd control, just hugs, a lap, a little bit of reading, you know, just playing out on the playground. There's just a multitude of different things that people can do that help the children and us in a lot of different ways," Snyder said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit City Youth's office in downtown Jonesboro to pick up an application.

Snyder said the children will also get an opportunity to learn how to play the violin as well as the drums this fall.

