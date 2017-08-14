Little Rock police make arrest in city's 40th homicide of 2017

Little Rock police arrested a man suspected in the Saturday death of a homeless man making it the 40th homicide of 2017.

According to KARK, 21-year-old Dupree Omar Charmonte Boatner was arrested for the death of Allen Sims.

Police say Sims was homeless at the time of his death.

Sims is believed to have died from blunt force trauma.

Police said a group of kids found a bloodied body in the alley behind the 600 block of West 24th Street between Arch Street and Gaines.

LRPD said the kids ran to adults who called the police to report the body around 6:30 Saturday night.

Officers first responded to the call of an assault just occurred, according to Officer Steve Moore. Moore said when officers arrived on scene they determined it was a homicide and detectives were called out.

LRPD said a mattress covered the body.

Boatner is expected to appear before a judge Monday.

