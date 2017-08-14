Craighead Co. deputies arrest person after chase, wreck

A person was arrested after an early morning car chase ended with a wreck on Monday.

Details are limited right now, but according to 911 dispatch, deputies were involved in a high-speed chase, and then the chase was called off.

According to Jason Simpkins with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department, a person was arrested after a wreck near the I-555 and Commerce Drive exit.

That person was taken to Craighead County Detention Center around 2:40 a.m.

The charges are still pending and Simpkins didn't release any other information.

