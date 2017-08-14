1 killed, 1 injured in Cross Co. crash

A woman was killed and a man was injured following a weekend crash in Cross County.

Janie Merrell, 24, of Cherry Valley died in the crash that happened Sunday night around 8:40 p.m., according to Arkansas State Police.

Merrell was the passenger of a 2010 Kia Rio that was headed east on Arkansas Highway 364 west of Vanndale.

ASP stated the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

The driver, 27-year-old Jacob Williams of Wynne, was injured and taken to a Memphis, TN hospital.

According to ASP, the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

