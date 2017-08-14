TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signal out, soon to be repaired

Craighead County Dispatch confirms a traffic light is out on School St. at Highway 49 in Brookland.

A repair crew is on the way to fix the light.

Weather conditions are expected to be foggy for most of the morning.

Drivers should use extreme caution in this area especially with school in session Monday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android