Traffic signal operating again, Hwy 49 backed up

A traffic light out on School St. at Highway 49 in Brookland is up and running again.

However, traffic is backed up on Highway 49 in both directions.

Drivers should expect delays.

Use extreme caution in this area especially with school in session Monday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android