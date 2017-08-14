JPD searching for man who groped woman at Walmart

Police believe the man was driving this vehicle. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Jonesboro police are searching for a man suspected of groping a woman at Walmart.

The 18-year-old victim who works at the store on East Highland told police Friday afternoon the man followed her around the store, staring at her from a distance.

Because his actions made her uncomfortable, the woman asked for permission to take a break.

The women then went to the other side of the store to get a snack, the initial incident report stated. The man followed her.

While checking out, the woman said the man went to the drink cooler next to the register where she was and began opening the door several times.

When she bent down to get the receipt, the victim said the man reached down and grabbed her genital area from behind.

The woman then hurried to the back of store and alerted management who called police.

Store video confirmed the woman’s account, according to the report.

“The video shows Suspect #1 grab Victim #1 by the genital area from the back,” Officer Jordan M. Fowler stated. “Suspect #1 then pretends to buy a drink, cancel the transaction and exit the store.”

In addition to groping the woman, the security video also reportedly showed the man “lay down in the floor of the store and take a photograph underneath a woman’s skirt on his phone.”

The man was last seen leaving the store in a white utility truck.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should contact the Jonesboro Police Department or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

