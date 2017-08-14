UPDATE: JPD arrest man accused of groping woman at Walmart

Police believe the man was driving this vehicle. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Jonesboro police arrested a man Monday suspected of groping a woman at Walmart after he saw his picture on the Region 8 News Facebook page.

Chris Vernon Richey, 28, of Horn Lake, MS contacted the Jonesboro Police Department around noon Monday saying he saw his picture on the social media page and asked if officers knew anything about it.

The officer who took the call did not.

But Sgt. Kenny Oldham, who was investigating the case, did.

Following an interview with the detective, Richey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and video voyeurism. He is expected to appear in district court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.

The 18-year-old victim who works at the store on East Highland told police Friday afternoon that Richey followed her around the store, staring at her from a distance.

Because his actions made her uncomfortable, the woman asked for permission to take a break.

The woman then went to the other side of the store to get a snack, the initial incident report stated. Richey followed her, she said.

While checking out, the woman said Richey went to the drink cooler next to the register where she was and began opening the door several times.

When she bent down to get the receipt, the victim said he reached down and grabbed her genital area from behind.

The woman then hurried to the back of the store and alerted management who called the police.

Store video confirmed the woman’s account, according to the report.

“The video shows [Richey] grab Victim #1 by the genital area from the back,” Officer Jordan M. Fowler stated. “[Richey] then pretends to buy a drink, cancel the transaction and exit the store.”

In addition to groping the woman, the security video also reportedly showed the man “lay down in the floor of the store and take a photograph underneath a woman’s skirt on his phone.”

Richey, according to the report, was last seen leaving the store in a white utility truck.

