UPDATE: JPD arrest man accused of groping woman at Walmart

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Jonesboro police go back to school to warn drivers about the one-way road in front of a school.
Jonesboro police go back to school to warn drivers about the one-way road in front of a school.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who they say jumped from a moving ambulance.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who they say jumped from a moving ambulance.
The Trumann Police Department warns drivers of more traffic and children on Willow Street.
The Trumann Police Department warns drivers of more traffic and children on Willow Street.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas will seek bids from the private sector to take over operations of seven juvenile detention centers in the state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas will seek bids from the private sector to take over operations of seven juvenile detention centers in the state.
The Department of Human Services has fired the director of its DYS facility in Harrisburg.
The Department of Human Services has fired the director of its DYS facility in Harrisburg.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.