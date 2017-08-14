GR8 Job: Paragould firefighter competes in Colorado bike race

We have a GR8 Job to pass along to a Paragould firefighter.

According to a post on the Paragould Fire Department’s Facebook page, Gregg Webb completed the Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race in Leadville, Colorado on August 12.

Competitors took on tough terrain and high-altitude conditions as the race starts at 10,152 feet in the Rocky Mountains and tops out at 12,424 feet.

