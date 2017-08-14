A-State Greek Life volunteers before sorority recruitment begins

Before sorority recruitment kicks off, Greek Life held a day of service.

Potential new members volunteered Monday for more than 16 organizations across Jonesboro.

One group of women helped Jonesboro Animal Control by cleaning the cat rooms and walking the dogs.

Sydnie Mohr, vice president of philanthropy for Arkansas State Panhellenic, said encouraging the girls to volunteer shows them they are joining more than just a sorority.

“You’re joining Greek Life, you’re joining Arkansas State, and by joining Arkansas State you’re joining the Jonesboro community,” Mohr said.

Groups volunteered at food banks, churches, nursing homes, United Way, City Youth Ministries, and other non-profits.

“We love to kick recruitment off with a day of service to get the girls out in the Jonesboro community and immerse them into what they are going to be doing because, all five sororities, it doesn’t matter which one they join, they all care about this community and give back to the community,” Mohr said.

After volunteering for just two hours, Greek Life officials said the women left an economic impact of $15,832.32.

Sorority recruitment officially begins Tuesday and Bid Day is Saturday on the A-State campus.

