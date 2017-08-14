Director of DYS facility in Harrisburg fired, interim director named

The Department of Human Services has fired the director of its DYS facility in Harrisburg. The move comes after several teens escaped the facility this year.

According to Brandi Hinkle, deputy chief of communications, Derwin Sims was terminated last week "due to performance."

He'd been employed by DHS since February.

Hinkle told Region 8 News that April Hines, the former assistant director, will serve as interim director at the facility in Harrisburg.

Sims's termination comes after two, separate escapes were reported this year.

The first was in March when three juveniles escaped custody.

The second escape was reported in early August. At the time, Hinkle told Region 8 News in a phone interview that the facility did have a problem.

“It has been too easy for youth to walk off and leave the facility,” Hinkle said in an interview with Region 8 News.

