Fingerprints point to robbery suspect, court records say

On the night of Sept. 11, 2016, two men robbed the Dollar General on North Church Street at gunpoint.

In addition to emptying the cash register, police said the suspects also took money and three cell phones from the office before running out of the store toward the Alpine apartment complex.

Officers investigating the crime found the cell phones the next morning inside a trash can in the 600-block of East Alpine. They also found fingerprints on one of the phones.

Detectives sent the prints to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for analysis.

According to a probable cause affidavit submitted in Craighead County District Court on Monday, Aug. 14, the fingerprints returned to Tyree Skinner, 20, of Jonesboro.

Investigators stated Skinner’s height, weight, and even his gait matched that of one of the robbery suspects.

When interviewed by police earlier this month, Skinner claimed he was living in West Memphis at the time of the robbery. According to the court document, he was “100 percent sure” he was not in Jonesboro.

He did not explain how his fingerprints were found on his cell phone.

“Skinner simply stated that he was not there,” the affidavit stated.

Upon reviewing the documents, Judge David Boling stated probable cause existed at the time of Skinner’s arrest and still exists to charge him with aggravated robbery and theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 from a building.

The judge set Skinner’s bond at $150,000 cash or surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

