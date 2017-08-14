A Better Region 8: Frank Broyles, an Arkansas legend

We mourn the passing of an Arkansas legend. Frank Broyles will forever be remembered as the only coach to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks to a national championship and went on to be what many consider the most legendary Athletic Director in our state’s history.

Think about the thousands of people in our state that Broyles impacted in his 50 plus years at the University of Arkansas. His infectious spirit inspired his players, coaches, friends, Razorback fans... and even his opponents.

The Broyles family posted his obituary on the Arkansas Razorbacks website. They wrote that they take peace in knowing he was a man of faith and described him as having an “attitude of gratitude.”

Broyles died at the age of 92 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. For nearly two decades, he was a trailblazer for changing the stigma around the dreaded disease which took the life of his first wife, Barbara Day, and ultimately his own. He wrote and published "Coach Broyles Playbook for Alzheimer's Caregivers" and established the Broyles Foundation.

He talked about being blessed to lead a "charmed life." That's all any of us could ever really want. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Frank’s family. Frank Broyles made Region 8 better and the entire state of Arkansas proud. His life is the stuff legends are made of.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

