New school means new patrols for police

The Trumann Police Department warns drivers of more traffic and children on Willow Street.

“Just watch out, there is going to be more kids on this road than ever before,” Police Chief, Chad Henson, said on Monday.

The warning comes after the Trumann School District opened its new elementary school Monday, it sits directly in front of Willow Street.

Henson said Willow, in the past, is typically quiet but expects that to change during school hours.

“There’s going to be more patrol out here,” Henson said. “It should slow traffic down. I think when the school year trickles on, you’ll see a little bit more complacency.”

Officers will be on the lookout for speeders and texting and driving in the school zones.

The elementary school principal, Michael Allen said he is thankful for the extra patrol outside the building.

“Knowing that there are changing traffic patterns, any kind of change, a lot of drivers may not have students here, just having someone present to help lead and guide about these changes is greatly appreciated,” Allen said.

Allen said the school will also work together with the police department on a list of other things to ensure the safety of the students.

“We are working with the police department from everything like bus traffic, walkers, to car lines,” Allen said. “This is a group effort, we all work together. It takes all of us to do it correctly.”

Henson said this initiative is all in an effort to keep the children safe.

“Always anticipate that a kid can run out in front of you here now at any given time,” Henson said. “Over my career, distracted driving is at its peak right now. Anybody that is using a phone and operating a vehicle is putting others at risk, especially inside this school zone. There could be some tickets issued if we don’t see any type of compliance with the law, Henson said.”

