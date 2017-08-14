Cops eye Rains Street in front of Jonesboro school

Jonesboro police go back to school to warn drivers about the one-way road in front of a school.

Police are keeping an eye on Rains Street, that by the International Studies School.

In April, Region 8 News covered JPD's efforts on cracking down on traffic violations on Rains Street where multiple people were caught driving the wrong way on the one-way street inside the school zone. The officer ticketed many of those drivers.

On Monday, Vernon said this first school week, they will be heavy on warnings so that drivers understand how crucial the one-way is for the safety of children.

“It makes it safer, the kids get used to it, they know the traffic patterns are supposed to be that way,” Vernon said. “So, you have kids crossing the street sometimes, they don't look to the left because they think drivers are coming from the other direction and yea, we have had some children struck by vehicles over the years because people haven't followed the traffic pattern.”

Vernon also said JPD will not tolerate any distracted driving in Jonesboro school zones.

“After the two weeks are over, we will start issuing citations if there are violations during the hours posted,” he said.

Two signs visibly note drivers of the time frames they cannot enter the portion of the road in front of the school; however, drivers avoid those signs and pass through the area often, increasing the risk of traffic flare-ups, wrecks, and pedestrian accidents.

“Some of these streets are smaller and these schools have a large number of students,” Officer, Jeff Vernon, said. “That increases the traffic in this area. When people do not follow the traffic patterns, it backs up traffic on whatever road the violation occurs and it’s a trickling effect to roads on the other side of the school.”

