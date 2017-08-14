Police investigating after woman dies from jumping out of a moving ambulance

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who they say jumped from a moving ambulance.
According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, the woman reportedly jumped from a moving ambulance in Searcy, while traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67 at the 45-mile marker.
Personnel with Arkansas Emergency Transport Ambulance were transporting the woman from Paragould to a Little Rock mental health facility.
No names are being released at this time.
Arkansas State Police are still investigating the death.
Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.