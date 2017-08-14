Police investigating after woman dies from jumping out of a moving ambulance

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who they say jumped from a moving ambulance.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, the woman reportedly jumped from a moving ambulance in Searcy, while traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67 at the 45-mile marker.

Personnel with Arkansas Emergency Transport Ambulance were transporting the woman from Paragould to a Little Rock mental health facility.

No names are being released at this time.

Arkansas State Police are still investigating the death.

