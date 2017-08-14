Little Rock's 42nd homicide already matches last year's mark

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock matched its homicide total from all of last year when the body of a man was found near a highway hours after shots were reported nearby.

A passerby reported Monday there was a body just off a frontage road near Interstate 30. Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said shots were reported from a spot three blocks away overnight.

McClanahan said a cause of death wasn't known.

The city's 42nd homicide puts Little Rock on a pace to approach an annual total not seen since the city's gang wars of the early 1990s. Justice Department figures show 68 deaths in 1993 attributed to murder or manslaughter. McClanahan said other killings, such as justifiable homicide, pushed the total to 78 that year.

Three people have been killed since Saturday night.

