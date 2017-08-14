Baxter Co. deputies arrest two men after altercation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Baxter Co. deputies arrest two men after altercation

Jeremy Heath Dillard (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Heath Dillard (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
Christopher Scott Smith (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office) Christopher Scott Smith (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Baxter Co. deputies arrested two men following an altercation involving a rifle and a metal pipe.

According to a press release, it happened Aug. 13 shortly after 12 p.m. on Second St. in Norfork.

Police said 40-year-old Jeremy Heath Dillard initially told deputies he was arguing with his wife when the altercation became physical.

Another woman, who was with Dillard's wife, then "called some friends to the property to intervene in the altercation."

According to the release, several friends arrived at the residence, including 27-year-old Christopher Scott Smith, who got out of a blue Jeep carrying a metal pipe.

The release added that Dillard alleged that Smith came toward him, but he deterred Smith, who then ran away carrying the pipe before dropping it.

Smith then allegedly yelled at a woman to get the gun, a .223 rifle.

The rifle was removed by the woman, then dropped, before Dillard picked up the rifle, smashed the tail lamps and caused other damage to other vehicles.

According to the release, Dillard is a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing or handling a firearm.

Deputies concluded no shots were fired and arrested both men and took them to the Baxter County Detention Center.

Dillard was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms by certain persons, third-degree domestic battery and two counts of criminal mischief.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

According to the Baxter Co. Sheriff's website, both men are out on bond and both will appear in Circuit Court on Sept. 14.

