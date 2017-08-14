City council to vote on bicycle course, apartment complex vote on hold

The Jonesboro City Council plans to meet Tuesday night, but a major issue initially slated for a final decision is now on hold.

Originally, city council members planned to decide on whether or not to allow up to 280 apartments to be built on Gladiolus Drive.

Attorneys for the applicant fought back, asking that the vote is placed on hold until they can return to Jonesboro.

The council also plans to vote on Tuesday on whether or not to apply for a grant that would help pay for a pump track bicycle course at Craighead Forest Park.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android