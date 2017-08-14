School district hires new Student Resource Officer

The Hoxie School District has a new student resource officer roaming the halls, with the officer saying Monday that the goal is to protect and serve.

Officer T. J. Marlin said he has been able to visit students and their parents, letting them know about his role at the school.

A key will be making sure that students are comfortable and not alarmed to see a police officer on campus, Marlin said.

"They see us in routines that they don't normally see us at a school and some of them are scared and I feel like being a resource officer, being a friend to them it's going to teach them that we're here we're friends too," Marlin said.

Marlin said in addition to patrolling the hallways, he will also work as a mentor for students and work on traffic control during pickup and drop off times. Also, he said he will be watching for distracted drivers and people who are texting while driving on campus.

