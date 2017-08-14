Future of city still bright after end of annexation talk, mayor says

A plan to annex areas into Brookland now heads to the back burner and helps to provide another opportunity for growth, Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said Tuesday.

On Monday night, Jones said city officials had decided to pull its proposal to annex areas into the city. The decision also ends any talk of a special election later this year on the issue.

Jones said city officials listened to groups that were opposed to the annexation and that there was lengthy, sometimes heated discussions over the issue in and around Brookland.

An original plan was to annex land near Goobertown, with another plan looking at putting the annexation line at about half of what was being considered, Jones said.

City officials also see an opportunity for growth in and around the U.S. 49 corridor, especially with new businesses. Jones said the city will look at the annexation issue again, but at the decision of council members.

"If they say, hey, we want to go back and look at this because we again see the potential growth - we're being contacted by people who are like 'hey, we would like to do this in this area and be a part of the city to get the city utilities. And at that point in time, we would probably look at it again. To say if it will be next year or the year after, it's hard to say," Jones said.

However, Jones said the decision is not a setback.

He said officials will be looking at infrastructure issues in the city.

