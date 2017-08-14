No annexation vote, Mayor says

According to Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, the city of Brookland has pulled its proposal to annex areas into the city.

The decision also ends plans for a special election to discuss the issue, Jones said.

Jones said with a group representing areas opposed to being annexed into the city, council members decided it would be in the best interest of both parties to not move forward at this time.

