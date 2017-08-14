JPD: One injured in motorcycle crash

Jonesboro police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened on Johnson Avenue between Fisher and Patrick.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

