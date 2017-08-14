A-State moving ahead on north end zone project

Jonesboro, AR - A-State always talks about building a monster with their team—that includes facilities.

The north end zone of Centennial Bank Stadium the latest in a line of upgrades.

The project has been talked about for a while, but recently the athletic department released renderings of their plan.

The plan features bar seating along the end zone, water features along the sides and a new football facility.

"We're just trying to differentiate ourselves from everybody else in the country," A-State Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said. "This will be the only place in college football that has a water feature inside."

However, these changes are not happening overnight.

According to Mohajir, the project is currently in the pre-construction phase.

Arkansas State still needs to hire a construction manager for the project.

Once one has been hired, Mohajir said they will look at the financing on the project and then wait for the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees approval.

"I wish I could tell you it's tomorrow, but I can't tell you that," Mohajir said. "We are going to do it as soon as we possibly can. I can tell you we are not resting until we uncover all the variables to get it going."

Mohajir believes the designs will be an accurate representation of what the final product will look like, even without the financial aspects of the project fully funded as of yet.

"We're not going to change the scope of the program," Mohajir said. "The things that will change will be things that you don't really see."

The project has been on the athletic department's agenda for a while, but took a back seat the past few years.

A-State focused their efforts on building a new indoor facility and the Johnny Allison Tower.

Beyond the stadium upgrades, a new football facility is also planned on the north side of the stadium.

The facility will feature a new weight room, locker room, and also serve as the rehab center for all Arkansas State athletes.

The old facility will be used as office space for A-State Athletics.

"We have coaches on top of each other, and we really need to expand our athletic department and give them more adequate facilities," Mohajir said.

The upgrades also serve another purpose according to Mohajir.

"Not only are we trying to create a new facility and expand our athletic department, but we are also trying to generate revenue to sustain the type of services we want to provide to our students," Mohajir said. "It's not just about building the biggest. We want to build the best."