Lawrence County officials look at roads

With school now underway, Lawrence County officials are working to make sure that bus routes in the county are safe.

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said Monday that he will be talking with school superintendents this week about the routes. Thomison, who worked as a school bus driver before becoming county judge, said roads must be ready for school buses to drive on.

The county's road department will be working this week on road conditions as well as making sure that tree limbs are not hanging too low on bus routes. Thomison said the work is something the county does each year and that maintaining bus routes is a key priority for the county.

He said he is also thankful that schools and county officials can work together.

