Countdown continues for the total solar eclipse

The countdown is on for the total solar eclipse that takes place on Aug. 21.

The United States saw a total eclipse back in 1979, but this will be the first time since 1918 that the nation has seen a total solar eclipse travel from coast to coast.

To add on to that, 1776 was the last time there was an eclipse like this, that traveled across the continent.

According to NASA, the path of totality, which is the path that the moon’s shadow follows during a total solar eclipse, will begin in Lincoln Beach, OR and end in Charleston, SC before moving over the Atlantic Ocean.

This puts the path of totality to the north and east of Region 8, meaning we will only see a partial solar eclipse here in northeast Arkansas and extreme southeast Missouri.

If you want to see the total solar eclipse, where the moon covers the sun entirely, you’ll have to travel a couple of hours to the north.

For those planning to stay in Region 8, you can expect anywhere from a 91% obscuration in places like Wynne and Searcy to a 98% obscuration in Poplar Bluff and Dexter. Jonesboro should see roughly a 95% obscuration.



This means the sun will not be covered by the moon entirely and viewers will need to keep their ISO approved, eclipse viewer glasses on during the entire eclipse.

If you live in Jonesboro, for example, the partial eclipse will begin at roughly 11:50 a.m., ending at 2:50 p.m.

The maximum, however, will only last less than a couple of minutes at 1:20 p.m.

For more information on the total solar eclipse or the partial solar eclipse, we’ll see here in Region 8, visit NASA's eclipse website.

