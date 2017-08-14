A-State Women’s Bowling Announces 2017-18 Schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. (8/14/17) – The Arkansas State women’s bowling team released its schedule for the 2017-18 season Monday as they are set to compete in nine regular-season tournaments, in addition to the fourth annual Southland Bowling League Championship. The Red Wolves will begin their championship run with a trip right up the road to St. Louis, Mo., for the McKendree Bearkat Open Oct. 27-29. The team will travel to Houston, Texas the following week to compete in the Track Kat Klash Nov. 3-5 and will close out their fall campaign competing in the Warhawk Classic Nov. 10-12 in Kenosha, Wis. A-State will kick off the spring portion of its schedule hosting their own tournament, the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro Ar., Jan. 12-14 at the Hijinx Family Entertainment Center. They will close out the month in Reading, Pa., as they will play in the Kutztown Invitational Jan. 19-21. During the month of February, the squad has back-to-back trips to Texas where they will compete in the Prairie View Invitational Feb. 2-4 in Arlington and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjack Invitational, Feb. 16-18 in Houston. Arkansas State will start off March playing in the Big Red Invitational, March 1-3 before wrapping up the season in Smyrna, Tenn., at the Music City Classic March 16-18. The Southland Conference Championship will be played March 23-25 at a location that has yet to be announced. The Red Wolves have finished runner-up in the finals two of the last three years in the conference championship, with its lone championship in 2016. A-State is hoping to secure its 11th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament as it is set for April 12-14 in St. Louis, Mo. 2017-18 Arkansas State Women’s Bowling Schedule Date Tournament Location Oct. 27-29 McKendree Bearkat Open St. Louis, Mo. Nov. 3-5 Track Kat Klash Houston, Texas Nov. 10-12 Warhawk Classic Kenosha, Wis. Jan. 12-14 Mid-Winter Invitational Jonesboro, Ark. Jan. 19-21 Kutztown Invitational Reading, Pa. Feb. 2-4 Prairie View A&M Invitational Arlington, Texas Feb. 16-18 Stephen F. Austin Ladyjack Invitational Houston, Texas March 1-3 Big Red Invite TBA March 16-18 Music City Classic Smyrna, Tenn. March 23-25 Southland Bowling League Championship TBA April 12-14 National Championship St. Louis, Mo. Home Tournament in Bold