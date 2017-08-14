Stefan Andelkovic Signs Professional Contract in Spain

SEARCY - Former Harding men's basketball player Stefan Andelkovic has signed a professional contract to play with Basket Navarra Club in Pamplona, Spain.



Navarra plays in LEB Plata, the third level in the Spanish basketball league system. The team was 15-15 last season and qualified for the league playoffs. The 2017-18 LEB Plata season begins on Sept. 30 with Navarra taking on Centra Plasencia, a team promoted from a lower division last season.



Andelkovic, a native of Vlasotince, Serbia, started all 27 games for Harding last season. He averaged 13.8 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds. Andelkovic made 67 3-pointers and 38.1 percent from 3-point range.



Including Andelkovic, Harding will have three former players currently playing professionally overseas. Jacob Gibson is in his first season with the Ringwood Hawks in Australia and is averaging 20.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. He has made 68 3-pointers and shot 46.9 percent from 3-point range in leading his team to the conference finals. Andraz Kavas plays in Spain for Caceres, a team in the second level of Spanish basketball, and averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14 games.