Division-Champion Redbirds Fly to 40 Games Over .500

Memphis Has Won Seven of its Last Eight Games Heading into Eight-Game Homestand

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Two runs in the first inning helped jump-start the division-champion Memphis Redbirds to a 3-1 win over the Nashville Sounds (Athletics) Monday night in Nashville, Tenn., with the bullpen providing 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to seal the series finale.

The Redbirds are now 40 games above .500 on the season at 81-41 and have won 35 of their last 45 games. By taking three-of-four games against Nashville, Memphis has won or split 27-straight series, dating back to losing three-of-four games at Colorado Springs from April 18-21.

Nick Martini and Wilfredo Tovar had two hits apiece for the Redbirds, who are now outscoring their opponents in the first innings of games, 100-48. Tyler O’Neill homered for the second-straight game, his sixth as a Redbird and 25th of the season overall.

John Gant held the Sounds to a single run while striking out seven in 5.2 innings, and he moved to 5-5 on the season. The right-hander has not lost in his last five starts, dating back to July 19.Kevin Herget and Miguel Socolovich combined to finish the game, giving up three hits and striking out four in 3.1 innings.

The Sounds left five runners on base in the fifth-through-eighth innings, with Herget getting a groundout in the sixth after replacing Gant and striking out the side in the seventh, and Socolovich getting a double play in the eighth after taking over for Herget.

The two clubs now head to Memphis for four games running tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. through Friday, and the Redbirds’ eight-game homestand also includes four games with New Orleans (Marlins) from Saturday through next Tuesday.

Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs, over the phone at (901) 721-6000, and at the AutoZone Park Box Office.

Next Games at AutoZone Park

The next homestand (Aug. 15-22) includes:

Tuesday, Aug. 15 (6:35 p.m.): King Cotton $1 Hot Dog Night

Wednesday, Aug. 16 (6:35 p.m.): ticket special for the all-inclusive Redbird Club

Thursday, Aug. 17 (7:05 p.m.): All-You-Can-Eat Thursday featuring tacos plus ballpark favorite hot dogs and sides, Thirsty Thursday with select $2 beers, College Night with $5 Left Field TruGreen Bluff tickets available for college students with a valid college ID

Friday, Aug. 18 (7:05 p.m.): postgame fireworks, keychain tire gauge giveaway presented by AutoZone (1,500 fans), Friday Night Block Party featuring a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, Aug. 19 (6:35 p.m.): postgame fireworks, Saturday Night Party in the Plaza featuring a band and $2 beers before the game

Sunday, Aug. 20 (2:05 p.m.): Team Photo giveaway presented by Amtrak (1,500 fans), Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream to the first 2,500 kids ages 12 and under upon entering, Kids Run the Bases after the game, ticket special for the all-inclusive Redbird Club

Monday, Aug. 21 (11:52 a.m.): Southern College of Optometry Eclipse Day with free eclipse glasses available at the stadium

Tuesday, Aug. 22 (6:35 p.m.): King Cotton $1 Hot Dog Night, ticket special for the all-inclusive Owner’s Seats, located right beside the Redbirds’ dugout