Mother wanting answers after daughter's death

Jenny Waldon holds tissues Monday in Paragould. Waldon's daughter, Kelsey Cox, died after reportedly jumping out of a moving ambulance. (Source: KAIT)

The mother of a Paragould woman who died Monday after reportedly jumping out of a moving ambulance said her daughter battled mental illness and needed help.

"My 24-year-old life is gone. I want to know why," Jenny Waldon said of her daughter, Kelsey Cox.

Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said earlier Monday that the woman reportedly jumped from a moving ambulance in Searcy while traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67 at the 45-mile marker.

Personnel with Arkansas Emergency Transport Ambulance were taking the woman from Paragould to a Little Rock mental health facility, Sadler said.

Waldon said she believes her daughter was in a manic state of mind and that the incident would have been avoided if mental health were treated differently in Arkansas.

"Kelsey was a sweetheart, Kelsey was loved," Waldon said of her daughter, who battled Autism, Tourette's Syndrome and OCD.

Waldon said Cox had been in and out of short-term mental health facilities over 100 times and was released nearly two weeks ago.

"She didn't know what was going to happen when she opened those doors because she was in a frantic, manic state of mind today," Waldon said.

"We all told them she was fast and pretty much schizophrenic. Didn't know what she was doing today," Waldon said.

Arkansas State Police are still investigating the death.

