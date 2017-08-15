JPD: Man arrested for defaced firearm - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Man arrested for defaced firearm

Jamaris Johnson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Jamaris Johnson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Craighead County man is facing up to six years in prison after his arrest Sunday on a firearms charge, Jonesboro police said. 

Jamaris Johnson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a defaced firearm after a traffic stop on a maroon Oldsmobile at the corner of Grant Street and Browns Lane. 

According to the probable cause affidavit, police smelled marijuana in the car and asked Johnson and the passenger to get out of the car. Police reportedly found a Walter P22 pistol, with scratched off serial numbers, under the back seat of the car. 

Both Johnson and the passenger initially denied knowing anything about the weapon. However, police said Johnson was interviewed Monday. 

"Johnson admitted that he bought the firearm just before the officers made the traffic stop on him," the probable cause affidavit noted. "Johnson stated that (the passenger) did not know anything about the pistol. 

Johnson will be arraigned in circuit court on Sept. 29. 

