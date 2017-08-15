ASU-Beebe chancellor resigns

Roger Moore, interim chancellor at Arkansas State University-Beebe (Source: ASU-Beebe via Facebook)

A change of leadership is underway at Arkansas State University-Beebe.

Dr. Karla Fisher announced Monday she would resign as chancellor of Arkansas State University-Beebe effective Tuesday.

According to a news release from the university, she plans to pursue other opportunities in higher education.

President of the ASU System Dr. Charles Welch said Fisher would temporarily serve as assistant to the president and focus on ASU-Beebe’s preparation for re-accreditation.

Roger Moore, the university's vice chancellor for finance and administration and a 19-year veteran of the institution, was appointed as interim chancellor.

Welch said he will seek input on filling the position this fall and anticipates a nationwide search in spring 2018.

