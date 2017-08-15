Meth, marijuana found during traffic stop

A woman faces a felony drug charge and several misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop in Forrest City.

According to the Forrest City Police Department’s Facebook Page, officers pulled over a white Chevrolet Cobalt at the intersection Traylor Avenue and Beech Grove after they noticed the car had a broken windshield and the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The post said Cynthia Pebbles Carney was the one behind the wheel and her driver’s license had been suspended.

Officers found 2.5 grams of meth and 3.5 grams of marijuana inside her car.

Carney faces a felony charge for possession of meth.

She also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, no seat belt, and no insurance.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee also released this statement after the arrest:

"First, I would like to commend our Street Crimes Division for their hard work and attention to specific details that led to this arrest. Illegal Narcotics continue to be a strain on our society as they take away hopes, dreams, and tear families apart. The Forrest City Police Department will continue efforts to eradicate all illicit drugs from our communities and make Forrest City a family friendly environment moving forward."

