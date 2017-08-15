Jonesboro driver reports being pulled over by unmarked vehicle with a spotlight

Jonesboro police and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious activity call early Tuesday morning.

A man called Jonesboro E-911 at 1:51 a.m. to say he was pulled over near the area of Greensboro Road and Highway 351, by a man driving an unmarked gray car equipped with a spotlight.

The caller told dispatch the man was wearing a police uniform with no badge.

A Jonesboro police officer and a sheriff's deputy responded to the scene, Paul Holmes, public information specialist for the police department said. But, he offered no further details.

