On the record: Mitchell Johnson depositions

Mitchell Johnson as seen in his 2007 deposition. (Source: McDaniel Law Firm) Mitchell Johnson as seen in his 2007 deposition. (Source: McDaniel Law Firm)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Mitchell Johnson appeared in a courtroom deposition video two years after the killings of five at Westside Middle School in 1998.

He appeared again in a deposition on April 2, 2007. 

The deposition court records and video of Andrew Golden's deposition were released for the first time ever to Region 8 News following a judgment for $150 million against the two shooters, Monday.

Below are Johnson's depositions from a Craighead County courtroom in 2000 & a Fayetteville courtroom in 2007.

The chronicling of Johnson's responses to questions given in court started 10 years ago in two special reports by Region 8 News. Read the full document below.

[2007: Mitchell Johnson Speaks Through Deposition]

[2007: The Mitchell Johnson Civil Suit Deposition, Part 2]

[READ AND WATCH HERE: Andrew Golden's depositions]

