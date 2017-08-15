On the record: Andrew Golden depositions

Andrew Golden as seen in 2008 deposition. (Source: McDaniel Law Firm)

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the deposition records for Andrew Golden have been released to the public.

Golden along with Mitchell Johnson killed five people, including one teacher and four students, in the shooting at Westside Middle School in 1998.

The documents and video were released to Region 8 News Tuesday following a $150 million judgment against the shooters on Monday.

Golden's first deposition came in April 2000 inside the Craighead County Courthouse. He would be questioned again in the same courthouse eight years later after changing his name to Drew Grant.

Read transcripts of both depositions below:

