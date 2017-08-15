AR, MO police gear up for annual Labor Day Crackdown

While many will enjoy a three-day break this coming Labor Day holiday, law enforcement officers in Arkansas and Missouri will be hard at work.

Local and state police will be out in full force for the annual nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown.

This year’s Labor Day Crackdown will run from Aug. 18 through Sept. 3. During that time, officers will be on the lookout for impaired motorists.

“Zero tolerance for drunk driving is the standing order for our troopers,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police. “With additional sobriety checkpoints planned across the state and an increased number of troopers and other officers on the roads, we want to ensure safe traveling for Arkansans and out of state visitors.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,265 people nationwide died in drunk driving crashes during 2015. That’s an increase from the 9,967 people who died in 2014.

During the 2015 Labor Day holiday reporting period, 460 crash fatalities occurred nationwide. Of those, 40 percent involved drivers who had been drinking; 33 percent had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or above and 23 percent involved drivers with a BAC twice the illegal limit of .15.

The ASP Highway Safety Office recommends the following:

Always plan ahead whenever you expect to drive and consume alcohol. Designate a sober driver before leaving and give that person your keys.

If you have been drinking, call a taxi, take the bus or call a sober friend or family member to get you to your destination safely.

Promptly contact law enforcement to report drunk drivers you see on the roadways.

Always wear your seat belt.

If you’re on a motorcycle, use protective safety equipment.

