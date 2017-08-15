UA plans 'celebration of life' for longtime AD Frank Broyles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The University of Arkansas says a "celebration of life" will be held in Fayetteville on Saturday for Frank Broyles, who died Monday at the age of 92.

UA says the celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Broyles became the school's athletic director in 1974 while still the football coach, eventually retiring from the gridiron to focus on administrative duties following the 1976 season. He retired as athletic director in 2007, moving into a fundraising role with the school's Razorback Foundation until his retirement from that role in 2014.

Remembrances poured in Monday following news of Broyles' death. Former President Bill Clinton says Broyles was "a leader of character, intelligence and determination," while Gov. Asa Hutchinson called Broyles "an Arkansas treasure."

