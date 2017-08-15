Arkansas launches new website for technology jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is launching a new website to help job seekers find positions in the technology sector in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the start of www.artechjobs.com as part of an effort to increase the number of Arkansans in high-tech fields. The site will help connect employers and tech works in a number of industries, including information technology, health care, software development and web development.

There is not cost for companies or job seekers to participate. Nearly 50 companies are already using the site. Job seekers can create personal profiles and upload their resumes.

The Little Rock-based nonprofit organization ARCodeKids and the Information Network of Arkansas created and developed the website at no expense to the state.

