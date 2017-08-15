Police: Alleged Walmart groper said it gave him a "sexual thrill"

Saying he got a “sexual thrill when he did it,” a man accused of groping a woman at Walmart reportedly admitted to police he also took a photo of a woman’s “underside” as she shopped.

Chris Vernon Richey appeared Tuesday via Skype before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge him with second-degree sexual assault and video voyeurism.

Store surveillance video showed him grab an 18-year-old store employee’s genital area from behind as she checked out, the affidavit stated.

He also was videotaped following a woman wearing a short tennis skirt. When the woman was bagging produce, the court document said Richey laid down on the floor with his phone and took a picture of her underside.

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon at the store on East Highland. On Monday, the Jonesboro Police Department released stills from the surveillance video and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

After seeing his photo posted on the Region 8 News Facebook page, Richey reportedly contacted JPD and agreed to meet with Detective Mike Branscum.

“He admitted touching the victim and also laying in the floor looking at the other woman in the produce section,” Branscum noted in the affidavit. “He also admitted that it gave him a sexual thrill when he did it.”

After reviewing the documents, Fowler set Richey’s bond at $7,500 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

Richey, who is currently a resident of Horn Lake, MS, told the judge he plans to move back to Northeast Arkansas.

