Jonesboro makes strides in fighting homelessness

Jonesboro's Helping Underserved Belong task force is making strides in the right direction.

They are in the process of expanding their hours from two days a week to three days to reach more people.

Charlotte Evans, the volunteer director of HUB, said the city received a $96,000 grant to begin placing homeless people in housing.

“The city was awarded this grant and it will help us house 8 individuals,” Evans said. “We will help them get into an apartment or house, help them with utilities, work with them on budgeting, managing a house hold.”

Evans said the task force made up of volunteers is working with local realtors to find affordable housing for already-selected 8 homeless people.

For the first three months, the HUB will fully support the 8 recipients.

“For the first three months, we will assist them in getting in, paying the deposits. We are going to help them with the first two to three months of rent, and while that time, they are saving their money. After the three months are up, we move into trying to back out of helping, which we go down to ¾ of the payment then ½ the payment.”

Once the HUB is out, the housing recipients are 100% on their own.

“We just want to help these 8 families get started, so they never have to find themselves homeless again,” Evans said.

This is just the start for the HUB. Evans said Jonesboro has a homeless problem and there are several out there that many don’t know about.

The HUB offers day-to-day help to the homeless also; however, they run strictly on donations.

Evans said they are in desperate need of those donations.

“If anyone is interested in donating to the HUB, the money is used for overnight stays, bus tickets for them to seek jobs, apply for food stamps, to get to doctor’s appointments,” she said.

She said they are also in need of volunteers.

To donate or volunteer for the HUB, you can contact 870-333-5731. The HUB’s office is located at 711 Union in Jonesboro.

