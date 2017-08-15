Judge "extremely concerned" over Level 2 sex offender's job choice

“You have been given numerous opportunities and failed to take advantage of them. You may be at the end of your road here.”

With those words, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge Thomas F. Costner with failing to register as a Level 2 sex offender.

Court documents stated Costner did not notify police that he had a part time job as a photographer. He also did not report having a Facebook profile, two Instagram accounts, and two email accounts. All violate the terms of his probation.

In 2010, according to AOC CourtConnect, Costner was placed on 15 years probation after pleading guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

“I am extremely concerned based on the underlying charges that led to your conviction,” Fowler said before ordering Costner be held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

While the judge reviewed his request for a public defender, Costner stated that it was coming up on a “busy month” for him as a photographer and that he might not have the funds to afford a lawyer on his own.

Fowler approved Costner’s request for a public defender and ordered him to appear in circuit court at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.

