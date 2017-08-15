Washed out road closed for repair in Craighead Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Washed out road closed for repair in Craighead Co.

Craighead Country Road 522 (Source: Lori Lee Cornish) Craighead Country Road 522 (Source: Lori Lee Cornish)
(Source: Lori Lee Cornish) (Source: Lori Lee Cornish)
(Source: Lori Lee Cornish) (Source: Lori Lee Cornish)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Drivers will have to use a detour as crews continue to repair a washed out county road.

According to Craighead County officials, the Craighead County Road Department closed County Road 522 east of Hwy 139  for repairs.

The hole in the road can reportedly hold multiple cars.

Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley expects the road to be closed through Wednesday.

Motorists can use County Road 518 to get around the washed out road.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash

    Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:14 AM EDT2017-08-16 10:14:02 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-08-16 13:57:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Poplar Bluff man went to the hospital after he was seriously hurt in a crash in Southern Missouri.

    A Poplar Bluff man went to the hospital after he was seriously hurt in a crash in Southern Missouri.

  • 12-year-old girl killed in Tuesday night crash

    12-year-old girl killed in Tuesday night crash

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:03 AM EDT2017-08-16 10:03:01 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-08-16 13:55:46 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A 12-year-old girl died and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a Tuesday night crash in Marion.

    A 12-year-old girl died and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a Tuesday night crash in Marion.

  • Washed out road closed for repair in Craighead Co.

    Washed out road closed for repair in Craighead Co.

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-08-16 01:15:45 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-08-16 12:01:40 GMT

    According to Craighead County officials, the Craighead County Road Department will have CR 522 east of Hwy 139 closed throughout Tuesday night due to the road being repaired.

    According to Craighead County officials, the Craighead County Road Department will have CR 522 east of Hwy 139 closed throughout Tuesday night due to the road being repaired.

    •   
Powered by Frankly