Washed out road closed for repair in Craighead Co.

Drivers will have to use a detour as crews continue to repair a washed out county road.

According to Craighead County officials, the Craighead County Road Department closed County Road 522 east of Hwy 139 for repairs.

The hole in the road can reportedly hold multiple cars.

Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley expects the road to be closed through Wednesday.

Motorists can use County Road 518 to get around the washed out road.

