Brassfield appointed Mississippi County Judge

Brassfield appointed Mississippi County Judge

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The administrative assistant for the late Mississippi County Judge Randy Carney was appointed Tuesday to fill out the remainder of Carney's term in office, according to Justice Michael White of Manila.

Dr. Terri Brassfield was selected in a unanimous vote by justices at the Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville.

Carney died Aug. 9 at a Memphis hospital. Carney was at a Memphis hospital when he passed away, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said. Carney had been admitted to the hospital earlier this month for surgery. 

White said Brassfield, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2018, was the ideal choice for the position. 

Brassfield has worked on projects involving every phase of the job, White said, noting Brassfield was the only person nominated for the job. 

In a Facebook post, Justice Aaron Fleeman said Brassfield is well qualified for the job. 

"I personally believe Judge Brassfield will do a great job for our county and consider her a friend for she has done much to help me and be friendly during my first year half year as Mississippi County District 1 JP," Fleeman said. 

