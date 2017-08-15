GR8 Job: A-State unveils statue

A red wolf statue was unveiled Tuesday morning in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)

Officials and students at Arkansas State University braved the rain Tuesday morning to unveil a new statue at the campus in Jonesboro.

The statue was dedicated at Aggie Circle, with current students and alumni visiting the statue.

The statue is located at the Reng Student Union.

