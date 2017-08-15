Independence County woman pleads guilty in Medicaid case

An Independence County woman pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud by reportedly falsifying records to get reimbursements from the federal Medicaid system, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Tuesday.

Karen Wilson of Batesville was given one-year probation and ordered to pay $600 in fines and court costs during a court appearance in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Rutledge said Wilson also paid $2,061 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program Trust Fund before pleading guilty. Prosecutors alleged Wilson billed the Medicaid program for services not rendered between June and August 2016.

The investigation was part of a referral from the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General and was prosecuted by 6th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley.

In a statement, Rutledge said Wilson's actions helped to undermine the system.

"Karen Wilson routinely signed timesheets, seeking to be paid for care she never provided," Rutledge said. "Not only was the patient harmed by not receiving care, but this type of fraud harms the entire Medicaid system. My staff of attorneys and investigators are working to investigate and prosecute this fraud across the state."

Rutledge said anyone wanting to report Medicaid fraud can go to the Attorney General's website or call the Medicaid hotline at 866-810-0016.

